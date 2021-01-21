Cooler weather returns Friday

Some peaks of sunshine possible this afternoon, but a lot of clouds will hang through the early evening hours. Temperatures will still be mild, with highs topping out in the 50s today. Tonight some clouds will clear out of the area and temperatures will drop behind a weak cold front. Highs on Friday will be back to what is more typical this time of year, in the lower 40s. More precipitation will spread into the Heartland by early Sunday morning. Some of this could start as some light freezing rain. This does not look like it will cause a big travel impact, since temperatures should warm above freezing after sunrise. Scattered heavy rain possible on Monday.