Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office to dispose of guns held in evidence during April 2017 flood

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office will dispose of guns held in evidence during the April 2017 flood.
If anyone believes they may have ownership of any of the guns, the sheriff’s office said they must contact them before February 26.
Anyone who is claiming ownership must be able to provide proof of ownership, and the gun serial number must be included on proof of ownership.
According to the sheriff’s office, the only guns being submitted for disposal are those which were seized or held by them before May 2017.
If ownership is verified, a background check will be performed on the owner, as required by law, before the gun is released.
You can call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510.
