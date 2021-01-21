Aunt of missing Mississippi County woman speaks out

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been more than three weeks since anyone last saw Mississippi County woman, Madisson Lambert.
The Mississippi County Sheriff said they have done dozens of interviews and 14 searches in three different counties.
Madisson’s aunt said she is more than just a missing woman.
“She’s a mother. She’s a daughter. She’s a granddaughter. She’s a aunt. She’s a cousin,” said Marsha Keene-Frye.
For Keene-Frye, she just wants her niece back home where she belongs.
“Madisson is a beautiful young woman with a life ahead of her,” she said.
Keene-Frye said the family needs answers.
“One or more people know where Madisson is and know what happened to Madisson,” she said.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department does too.
“Somebody knows what happened that night. If they hear anything, just let us know,” Britton Ferrell, Sheriff.
Ferrell said every tip is vital in bringing Madisson home.
“Nothing is too small in these cases, so regardless of how inconsequential somebody may think it is let us know,” he said.
Keene-Frye said Madisson’s daughter shouldn’t have to wonder where her mom is.
“As a mother she loves her daughter furiously,” she said.
And Keene-Frye said if she could say one thing to Madisson right now, it would be this.
“We love you. We miss you. If you’re still out there, you keep fighting and you don’t quit. We will find you one way or another.” she said.
Ferrell said this is still considered a missing persons case.
He said if you have any information on Madisson Lambert’s whereabouts, contact the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (573)-683-2111.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also submit any information through the Sheriff’s department app by clicking “Submit a Tip” on the home screen.
