Woman arrested for injuring small child

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky woman was arrested on assault and abuse charges involving a small child on Tuesday, January 19.
Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 4 p.m. in reference to a small child receiving treatment for serious injuries.
The deputies, in cooperation with the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services, started an investigation into the cause of the child’s injuries.
In the course of the investigation, Amanda S. Hernandez, 22, was arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail.
Hernandez was charged with second degree assault (class C felony) and first degree criminal abuse (class C felony).
The investigation into the case continues.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.
