What you need to know Jan. 20
Right now, red-bellied Woodpeckers, sometimes mistakenly called a Red-headed Woodpecker, can be seen throughout the Heartland, like this one spotted in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
First Alert Weather

It’s a chilly start to Wednesday, but it will warm-up quickly.

Wake-up temps are in the 20s and low 30s across the Heartland.

There could be a slight wind chill that will make it feel like the teens to low 20s at times this morning.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures slightly above average in the low-to-mid 40s.

Clouds will slowly start to increase late in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will also start to strengthen with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Light rain is possible in the Bootheel, Kentucky, Tennessee and a few sprinkles in southern Illinois tonight.

No major impact is expected.

Lows overnight will be in the low 30s to low 40s.

Highs in the 50s will arrive on Thursday, but will be short lived.

Cooler air will push in from the north by Friday and into the weekend.

Heavy rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.

  • An Amber Alert was issued for two siblings who were taken by two men in ski masks from their foster home in New York.
  • Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t turn up a winner.
  • A male orangutan at the Denver Zoo has stepped up to take on a role that isn’t typically seen in nature. He’s caring for his 2-year-old daughter after her mother died unexpectedly.

