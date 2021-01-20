What you need to know Jan. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 20.
It’s a chilly start to Wednesday, but it will warm-up quickly.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s and low 30s across the Heartland.
There could be a slight wind chill that will make it feel like the teens to low 20s at times this morning.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures slightly above average in the low-to-mid 40s.
Clouds will slowly start to increase late in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will also start to strengthen with gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Light rain is possible in the Bootheel, Kentucky, Tennessee and a few sprinkles in southern Illinois tonight.
No major impact is expected.
Lows overnight will be in the low 30s to low 40s.
Highs in the 50s will arrive on Thursday, but will be short lived.
Cooler air will push in from the north by Friday and into the weekend.
Heavy rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.
- Just after midnight, President Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of his White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers and ex-members of Congress.
- Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.
- Twelve U.S. National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after vetting by the FBI.
- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly placed blame on President Trump for the deadly riot at the Capitol, saying the mob was “fed lies” and that the president and others “provoked” those intent on overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s election.
- Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County.
- A new study suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts to the COVID vaccine.
- There will be a COVID-19 a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Butler County later this week.
- The Illinois Department of Health loosened more COVID-19 mitigations for southern Illinois as the region reentered Phase of the Restore Illinois Plan.
- The City of Cape Girardeau is saving money thanks to the lack of frozen precipitation by Mother Nature.
- Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
- An Amber Alert was issued for two siblings who were taken by two men in ski masks from their foster home in New York.
- Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t turn up a winner.
- A male orangutan at the Denver Zoo has stepped up to take on a role that isn’t typically seen in nature. He’s caring for his 2-year-old daughter after her mother died unexpectedly.
