110th Missouri State Highway Patrol Recruit Class graduates from law enforcement academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - During an invitation only ceremony, 31 troopers from the 110th Recruit Class, graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy.
The graduation ceremony began at 10 a.m.
Governor Mike Parson provided the keynote address, with First Lady Teresa Parson in attendance.
Cotton Walker, a 19th Judicial Circuit Civil Judge, gave the Oath of Office to the new troopers.
12 of the troopers received an associate of applied science degree from Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College.
Trooper Cole P. Justice, 110th Recruit Class, sang the national anthem.
Trooper Zachary L. Ricker, 110th Recruit Class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented, in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy.
Trooper Samuel S. Base earned the Physical Fitness Award.
Trooper Zachary T. Costley earned the Academics Award.
Trooper David T. Craig earned the Firearms Award.
Trooper Alex C. Philipps earned the Superintendent’s Award.
110th Recruit Class are:
Troop A
- John P. Blinkinsop of Joplin, Mo.
- Derek M. Bradshaw of St. James, Mo.
- David T. Craig of Nixa, Mo.
- Michael A. Ebeling of Iberia, Mo.
- Samuel L. Edwards of Springfield, Mo.
- Hazen J. Groves of Jefferson City, Mo.
- Matthew J. Hickman of Wheaton, Mo.
- Jackson D. Hood of Springfield, Mo.
- Tristen D. Jackson of Sedalia, Mo.
Troop B
- Cole T. Hinshaw of Shelbyville, Mo.
- Nicholas C. Keller of Philadelphia, Mo.
- Cody J. Snyder of Kirksville, Mo.
Troop C
- Kyle G. Barba of Lakewood, Ca.
- Zachariah P. Beckerman of Jackson, Mo.
- Thomas W. Brewer of Belle, Mo.
- Delandis O. Gillespie of Charleston, Mo.
- Bradley T. Gregory of Jonesburg, Mo.
- Cameron L. Kurtzman of Chesterfield, Mo.
- Eric J. McBride of St. Clair, Mo.
- Rudo K. Stone Jr. of Chicago, Ill.
Troop D
- Zachary T. Costley of Lamar, Mo.
Troop E
- John M. Tomaszewski of Sikeston, Mo.
Troop F
- Andrew M. Gordon of Montgomery City, Mo.
Troop G
- Landon C. Pruiett of Braggadocio, Mo.
- Zachary L. Ricker of Van Buren, Mo. ,
- William A. Wadlington of Oran, Mo.
Troop H
- Samuel S. Base of Coffeyville, Ks.
- Benjamin L. Gregory of Jonesburg, Mo.
- Cole P. Justice of Smithville, Mo.
Troop I
- Keaton P. Hunt of Rolla, Mo.
- Alex C. Philipps of Jackson, Mo.
