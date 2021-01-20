SIU students return to campus for the Spring semester

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois University welcomed students back onto campus Tuesday.
Students returned after a long break, Fall classes on campus finished before Thanksgiving break.
What’s happening this semester?
Many of the same COVID-19 rules will be intact.
Rae Goldsmith, Chief Communications Officer at SIU said the same protocols will be in place
“We’ll still have all of the same safety, cleaning, mask protocols, that we had. We’ll still have a mix of classes, both face to face and online and a little bit of a combination of both,” said Goldsmith.
There are some new changes for students living in the dorms across campus.
“The one bigger change is that we did require all students living on campus to test as soon as they arrived on campus,” said Goldsmith.
Students are only required to test one time, but testing will be available on campus throughout the semester.
Those attending classes at SIU will see more hybrid and online classes offered.
“I would say about 45% of our classes are fully online, and the balance are split evenly between face to face, or hybrid, which is what we’re calling those that have a mix of both face to face and online,” said Goldsmith.
Spring enrollment numbers are still being tallied.
January 24 is final day of student registration.
Goldsmith said there is one thing SIU is happy about from last semester “One thing were especially proud of is that last semester we didn’t have a single case of COVID-19 trace back to an academic classroom.”
Salukis will notice more things happening this semester, with safety top of mind.
“We’re working to have more events, under all the safety protocols that we would expect on campus, including athletics events,” explained Goldsmith.
Athletic events will follow the states safety protocols for allowing people to attend events.
