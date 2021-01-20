2 shot by same bullet in Paducah; they and two others arrested

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were hit by the same bullet, and they and two others were arrested on Tuesday night, January 19.
Breyanna R. Hunter, 18, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Tyreck S. Anderson, 21, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Christine Hensley, 61, was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Robert D. Hensley, 59, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to Paducah police, officers were called to the emergency room of an area hospital where they found Breyanna Hunter with a gunshot wound to the right side. Hunter told police her boyfriend was also in the ER with a wound from the same gunshot.
Hunter and Tyreck Anderson told police Hunter was sitting on a bed at Anderson’s home and removed the magazine from a .40-caliber handgun. Anderson tried to take the gun from Hunter and the two struggled.
They told police the gun went off and the round passed through Anderson’s right wrist, then went through Hunter’s right side.
According to police, Anderson’s mother, Christine Hensley, took the gun from the scene and gave it to her ex-husband, Robert Hensley, in a garbage bag.
Robert Hensley told police he put the bag in a neighbor’s yard before arrived.
The gun was recovered and seized as evidence.
Hunter, Anderson and both Hensleys were arrested on Wednesday morning and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.