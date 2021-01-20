Saint Francis Healthcare System warns of COVID-19 vaccine phone scam

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System is warning people of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam.
They said they received reports of a scam where an unidentified caller tried to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Saint Francis. The caller gave instructions for receiving the vaccine and asked for a social security number to schedule an appointment.
While Saint Francis may call to schedule an appointment, they said they will never ask for your complete social security number for scheduling.
If you think you received a scam phone call, they said to hang up and report it here.
According to Saint Francis, the vaccine allocation received for this week has been used and all vaccination appointments with them have been taken.
They said they requested an additional 10,000 vaccines for next week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.