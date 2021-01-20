Red Cross in urgent need of blood, convalescent plasma

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is in an urgent need for blood and convalescent plasma.
With COVID-19 still producing high numbers, blood, platelets, and convalescent plasma are always needed as hospitals continue to see new patients.
American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Representative Tara Lincoln said they have an urgent need for all blood types right now.
“Winter always takes a toll on us because people are traveling on vacations and holidays do hit us,” Lincoln said. “Especially this year with COVID happening and people not getting out to give blood as often. We’ve definitely seen a decline in our blood donations.”
Lincoln did want to mention that if you have had the COVID vaccination, that you cannot donate convalescent plasma.
Also, she said if you donate blood by the end of the month, that your name will be put in a hat for a drawing to attend next year’s Super Bowl.
For more information or to sign up for an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.
