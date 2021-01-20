Property owner requests industrial revenue bonds from city for River Campus expansion project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A property owner is asking the city for industrial revenue bonds to help with the River Campus expansion project.
Scott Blank appeared before the Cape Girardeau City Council during its meeting on Tuesday, January 19.
You can click here for more information on his request from the meeting agenda.
The bonds would “facilitate real property tax abatement and sales tax exemption on construction materials” in connection with the project.
In March 2020, Southeast Missouri State University announced plans to expand its River Campus with a new art complex for its ceramics, sculpture and painting programs.
The new art complex would be located in the former Cape Restaurant Supply, at 340 S. Frederick, just blocks from the River Campus.
At the time, the university said it was working with property owners Scott and Lisa Blank through a lease-purchase agreement.
Together, they were working with the Lawrence Group for architectural services. Renovation work on the South Frederick structure could begin in spring 2021, with the first phase potentially opening in fall 2021.
The expansion project is part of the University Master Plan approved by the Southeast Board of Regents in December 2018.
It’s also one of the Holland College of Arts and Media’s initiatives and will help meet guidance from the accrediting body, the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, which recommended the university consolidate its physical spaces housing its Department of Art and Design programs.
When the River Campus opened in 2007, Southeast’s ceramics and sculpture programs, and its upper-level painting classes and studio spaces, were still on the main campus and were relocated to the new facilities due to space limitations.
The new arts complex on South Frederick would bring many of the programs together, the university said, including sculpture and upper-level painting currently housed in Serena on the main campus, lower-level painting now at the River Campus and the ceramics studio at 835 Broadway.
