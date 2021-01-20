Paducah man sentenced on drug, money laundering crimes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was sentenced to 10 years on drug and money laundering charges.
Anthony Q. Daniels was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.
He pleaded guilty to the charges on August 20.
According to court documents, around October 3, 2019, in McCracken County, Daniels knowingly and intentionally had about 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute.
Also, around Jan. 3, 2017 and May 19, 2018, in McCracken County, court documents state he transferred money to people in Arizona, Mexico and other places using Western Union and MoneyGram for drug trafficking activities.
He made at least 23 transactions with Western Union and at least 21 transactions with MoneyGram during that time.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Corinne Keel and Leigh Ann Dycus. The investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Drug Enforcement Administration.
