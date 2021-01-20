No one injured after car drives into Jackson, Mo. pharmacy

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - No one was injured after a car drove into Jones Drug Store on Wednesday, January 20.
The pharmacy posted photos on its Facebook page.
They said they are still open, but while they clean up, they’ll be doing curbside pickup and delivery.
The pharmacy clarified that the red spill on the ground is from cough syrup.
According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, it was a possible medical issue and no charges were filed.
He said the driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
