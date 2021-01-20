11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 19.
The following new patients are: one male toddler, one male child, one female toddler, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, two women in their 60s and two men in their 60s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
As of Tuesday, 699 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including 17 deaths.
Currently, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 19 patients are isolating at home and 661 have recovered.
