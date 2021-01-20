17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | January 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 1:48 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,808.

According to the health department, two of the new positive cases were located at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.

The newly reported cases include:

  • Females - one under 20, one in her 20s, one in her 40s
  • Males - two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in his 70s, one in his 80s, one in his 90s

A summary of the 2,808 total cases includes:

  • Active cases - 303
  • Released from isolation - 2,453
  • Deaths - 52

