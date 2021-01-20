29 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20.
This brings the total number of cases to 8,604.
The health center reported a total of 7,257 resolved cases and 128 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County was 10.5 percent.
In Cape Girardeau County’s long-term care facilities, the health center reported a total of 476 cases of COVID-19, including 388 resolved cases and 67 deaths.
