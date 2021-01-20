29 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, as of Wednesday, January 20. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | January 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,604.

The health center reported a total of 7,257 resolved cases and 128 deaths.

The seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County was 10.5 percent.

In Cape Girardeau County’s long-term care facilities, the health center reported a total of 476 cases of COVID-19, including 388 resolved cases and 67 deaths.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

