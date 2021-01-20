Nearly 5K new cases of COVID-19, 107 additional deaths in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,822 new cases of COVID-19, including 107 additional deaths, on Wednesday, January 20.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: one man in his 80s in Franklin County and one woman in her 90s in Jackson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,081,354 cases, including 18,398 deaths.
A total of 14,984,649 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 13-19 is 6.8 percent.
As of Tuesday night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.
According to IDPH, if all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, January 21, and Region 7 is on target to move into Tier 1.
