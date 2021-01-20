Light rain expected this evening and tonight for parts of the Heartland

Clouds will continue to stream in this evening ahead of our next system. Those clouds will bring some light rain to the southern half of the Heartland this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be warm enough that we are just tracking rain. Clouds will hang in the southern half of the Heartland for Thursday, with sunny skies expected in our most northern counties. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Most of the Heartland will top out in the lower to mid 50s. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures expected as we push into the weekend. More rain chances arrive Sunday into Monday.