Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate for Kentucky has been below 12 percent for five days in a row.
“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
On January 20, there were 3,433 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky and 49 COVID-19 related deaths.
Currently, 1,679 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 399 in ICUs and 205 on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.