Jail visitation moves forward

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - Seeing a loved one in jail has looked a bit different during the pandemic, but this may stay long after the pandemic is over.
“I can see this happening more and more” said David Knight
David Knight is the jailer at McCracken County jail.
A year ago, Knight said they transitioned to video visitation only and will continue long after the pandemic.
“It’s actually a lot more convenient for us” said Knight.
“You can typically do a lot more a lot faster utilizing that technology” said Jason Ladner.
Jason Ladner is a lieutenant for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to the pandemic, visitors could talk to inmates through a kiosk, now can do so from the comfort of their own home.
“If you live in another state, you don’t have to come all the way here” said Ladner.
Inmates don’t even have to step foot outside their cell, lowering the chance of catching the virus.
“In their pods, they have a machine that exactly like this one... It’s got a phone, a camera, and a screen on it” said Ladner.
Ladner told Channel 12 it can stop the risk of something as simple as a paper clip getting in the wrong hands, making it safer.
“It doesn’t sound like a big deal but there is a lot you can do with a paperclip in this facility” said Ladner.
And pandemic or not, this may become the new norm for jails.
“All I have to do is put them in front of a video visitation or video court computer and good to go” said Ladner.
“It’s not cheap but its effective for what it’s meant to do” said Knight.
Knight and Ladner said if you have loved one in jail you can schedule a video visitation through their sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.