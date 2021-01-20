Hundreds vaccinated at clinics at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20 at Century Casino.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 400 were vaccinated on Tuesday, January 19 and it’s expected 700 were vaccinated on Wednesday.
They said they expect another 900 to be vaccinated on Friday. That clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the casino.
“This vaccination is the number one thing we have going right now to help protect people,” said Jennifer Volkerding-Trinka, assistant director at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. “Especially our elderly and those with high-risk, compromised conditions.”
The health center is using the Moderna vaccine. The vaccines are free.
Vaccinations are open to the first two phases of Missouri’s vaccination plan. People who want to get vaccinated are encouraged to click here and add their name to the waiting list.
People vaccinated this week will have to return in four weeks for the second dose.
