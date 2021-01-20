Heartland lawmakers release statements on Biden inauguration

(KFVS) - Some Heartland lawmakers released statements on President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, January 20.
Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female U.S. vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position.
“After the last 4 years, I’m proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House as a result of Joe Biden being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President. On Day One, President Biden is already taking immediate action on the most pressing crises facing our country, like getting a handle on the COVID pandemic, providing economic relief for working families, dealing the climate crisis, addressing racial inequity and starting to fix our broken immigration system. As Joe has said, he’s going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. I can’t wait to get back to work under President Biden’s leadership.”
“Today, before the American people and the world, the peaceful transfer of power that has helped define our nation for more than 230 years was carried out.
“We swore in the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris are both alumni of the U.S. Senate. They are well known to us in this chamber.
“They begin their terms with both challenges and opportunities before them, and with the prayers of our whole nation at their backs.
“President Biden made unity the major theme of his inaugural address.
“He pledged to “be a president for all Americans”; to work as hard for the many millions of Americans who did not support his candidacy as he will for the millions who did.
“I congratulate my friend from Delaware and look forward to working with our new President wherever possible.
“Our country deserves for both sides, both parties, to find common ground for the common good everywhere that we can and disagree respectfully where we must.
“Last fall, the American people chose to elect a narrowly-divided House of Representatives, a fifty-fifty Senate, and a President who promised unity.
“The people intentionally entrusted both political sides with significant power to shape our nation’s direction.
“May we work together to honor that trust.
“Earlier today, I was honored to present our former colleague Vice President Harris with the flag that flew over her historic swearing-in as our nation’s very first woman Vice President.
“This groundbreaking achievement elicits national pride that transcends politics. All citizens can applaud the fact that this new three-word phrase – Madam Vice President – is now a part of our American lexicon.
“So once again, our sincere congratulations to our former colleague from California on this day.”
“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country—more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve.
“With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions.
“Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation.”
“Today, our nation witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power between two administrations. While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern Illinoisans, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. I wish God’s blessing for President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day.”
