Heartland lawmakers release statements on Biden inauguration

“After the last 4 years, I’m proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House as a result of Joe Biden being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President. On Day One, President Biden is already taking immediate action on the most pressing crises facing our country, like getting a handle on the COVID pandemic, providing economic relief for working families, dealing the climate crisis, addressing racial inequity and starting to fix our broken immigration system. As Joe has said, he’s going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. I can’t wait to get back to work under President Biden’s leadership.”