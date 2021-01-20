Mo., Ky., Tenn. governors to co-chair National Task Forces

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” the governor said. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts. Here in Kentucky, we have worked to protect our economy and to prime it for success in the coming post-COVID era. I’m looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned, studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving.”