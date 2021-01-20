Mo., Ky., Tenn. governors to co-chair National Task Forces

(KFVS) - The National Governors Association announced on Wednesday, January 20 that Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee governors will co-chair task forces with other governors on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three task forces and their co-chairs include:
- Pandemic and Disaster Response: Governor Ned Lamont (Connecticut) and Governor Bill Lee (Tennessee) - Issues include Federal Emergency Management Administration, National Guard, cybersecurity, health care, and COVID-19 (e.g. testing, vaccines, supply chain and personal protective equipment).
- Economic Recovery and Revitalization: Governor Henry McMaster (South Carolina) and Governor Andy Beshear (Kentucky) - Issues include infrastructure, state stabilization, energy, environment, land management and taxes.
- Community Renewal: Governor Albert Bryan (U.S. Virgin Islands) and Governor Mike Parson (Missouri) - Issues include workforce, nutrition, education, criminal justice, agriculture and broadband.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement on Wednesday about his appointment.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” the governor said. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts. Here in Kentucky, we have worked to protect our economy and to prime it for success in the coming post-COVID era. I’m looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned, studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving.”
The panel the governor will lead will guide states on issues including energy, environment, infrastructure, land management, state stabilization and taxes.
The task force will also help the NGA focus its efforts as it advocates for governors and states at the federal level.
The new task forces will work with NGA’s nine-member executive committee, which oversees the association’s operations on behalf of the entire membership.
