A few light rain showers possible tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A weak system will move to our south this evening and this will bring some scattered light rain showers to our southern counties this evening. Temperatures will be mild for this time of the year so we do not have any winter weather concerns. Most of this activity will move out of the area by morning. Lows will range from the lower 30s far north to the lower 40s far south.
Thursday will start off cloudy but we will see a few breaks in the clouds during the late morning and early afternoon hours, especially in our northern counties. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will move into the Heartland on Friday. Right now this front looks to move through on the dry side. Highs will be colder behind this front, in th upper 30s and lower 40s Friday and Saturday.
