A few light rain showers possible tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A weak system will move to our south this evening and this will bring some scattered light rain showers to our southern counties this evening. Temperatures will be mild for this time of the year so we do not have any winter weather concerns. Most of this activity will move out of the area by morning. Lows will range from the lower 30s far north to the lower 40s far south.