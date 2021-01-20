Search over for armed man in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said they have located a man they considered armed.
A search for the man began at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20.
At 2:48 a.m. the sheriff’s office sent out an alert stating that the search had ended.
Sheriff’s office said deputies and troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol were searching for a black male wearing all black clothing with a blue surgical mask last seen on County Road 806.
The public was alerted about the search and were asked to not approach the man if they spotted him.
Details on what led authorities to search for the man were not available at this time.
