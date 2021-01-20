A Cold But Dry Wednesday Morning

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across the Heartland. Light northwesterly winds will cause a wind chill of the teens to low 20s at times. Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will slowly start to increase during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be strengthening out of the southwest with a few gusty winds between 20-25 mph. Accompanied with this will be light rain that will fall over the Bootheel in Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a few sprinkles possible in southern Illinois. Accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch.