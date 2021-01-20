A Cold But Dry Wednesday Morning

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across the Heartland. Light northwesterly winds will cause a wind chill of the teens to low 20s at times. Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will slowly start to increase during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be strengthening out of the southwest with a few gusty winds between 20-25 mph. Accompanied with this will be light rain that will fall over the Bootheel in Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a few sprinkles possible in southern Illinois. Accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch.
Clouds in the southern half of the Heartland will keep temperatures mild in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be colder with a lack of clouds in the low to mid 30s.
The 50s will arrive on Thursday, but the warmer days are short lived with cooler air pushing in from the north by Friday and into the weekend. Our next system of heavier rain across the entire area will be late Sunday into Monday.
-Lisa
