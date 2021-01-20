Cape Riverfront Market vendor meeting for 2021 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold an open meeting for anyone interested in vending, volunteering or performing a demonstration during the 2021 Cape Riverfront Market season.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 6 p.m. at the Wheel House located above Port Cape Restaurant and Lounge at 19 N. Water St.
Those attending will have space to spread out and abide by recommended social distancing guidelines. Wearing face coverings will be required at the meeting.
For more information about vendor rules and regulations, you can click here or send an email to caperiverfrontmarket@gmail.com.
According to Old Town Cape, the market is looking for a variety of vendors that offer farm goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses; as well as specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.
