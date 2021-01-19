What you need to know Jan. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 19.
It’s a chilly morning in the Heartland.
Wake-up temperatures range in the in the upper 20s to the north, the 30s for most of the region and low 40s near Union City, Tenn.
A few isolated snow flurries can’t be ruled out early this morning near Mt. Vernon.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool.
Highs will be in the low-to-upper 40s.
Clouds will begin to clear out tonight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Thicker clouds move into the Heartland Wednesday night.
Heading into Thursday, light rain is possible in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Heavy rain and even a thunderstorm is possible across the Heartland over the weekend and into next week.
- Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold.
- Saint Francis Healthcare System will start vaccinating members of the public that meet the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services requirements.
- A new phase of Missouri’s vaccination program started on Monday, and a Heartland pharmacy helped deliver the shots into arms with a vaccination clinic.
- The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns in an already jittery city.
- On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.
- After nearly two months of being closed, Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis is now open again.
- A Paducah woman is facing criminal charges following a deadly crash in Graves County over the weekend.
- A California family is in mourning after the death of a 27-year-old mother of three. She lost the battle with COVID-19 just weeks after giving birth.
- An Oregon mother is grateful to have her 4-year-old son back after a thief stole her car with the child inside but came back to return the boy and scold his mother.
- Garth Brooks joins the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
- A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months.
