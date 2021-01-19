What you need to know Jan. 19

What you need to know Jan. 19
A beautiful sunset in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | January 19, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 3:14 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 19.

First Alert Weather

It’s a chilly morning in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures range in the in the upper 20s to the north, the 30s for most of the region and low 40s near Union City, Tenn.

A few isolated snow flurries can’t be ruled out early this morning near Mt. Vernon.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool.

Highs will be in the low-to-upper 40s.

Clouds will begin to clear out tonight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Thicker clouds move into the Heartland Wednesday night.

Heading into Thursday, light rain is possible in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Heavy rain and even a thunderstorm is possible across the Heartland over the weekend and into next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.