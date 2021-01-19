Union. Co. Circuit Clerk’s Office closed, Circuit Court partially closed due to COVID-19 concerns

By Amber Ruch | January 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 8:25 PM

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed and the Circuit Court partially closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The following will be in effect through and including Friday, January 22.

Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office in Jonesboro is closed. E-filing will still be accepted, but all filing deadlines will be extended.

Union County Circuit Court is closed except for the following:

  • Juvenile cases
  • Remote hearings via Zoom or other video conference software
  • Emergency orders of protection

According to the Circuit Court, all other Union County Courthouse offices will remain open.

