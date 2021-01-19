Union. Co. Circuit Clerk’s Office closed, Circuit Court partially closed due to COVID-19 concerns

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed and the Circuit Court partially closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The following will be in effect through and including Friday, January 22.
Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office in Jonesboro is closed. E-filing will still be accepted, but all filing deadlines will be extended.
Union County Circuit Court is closed except for the following:
- Juvenile cases
- Remote hearings via Zoom or other video conference software
- Emergency orders of protection
According to the Circuit Court, all other Union County Courthouse offices will remain open.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.