Traffic stop leads to drug, DUI arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop on Monday, January 18 leads to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky woman.
A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on KY 131 in the Kaler area shortly at approximately 7 p.m.
While investigating the stop, the deputy said the 24-year-old driver appeared to be under the influence.
The deputy then searched the vehicle and reported finding methamphetamine, several various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
The deputy arrested Anastasia Deans and transported her to the Graves County Jail.
Deans was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence second offense (aggravated), possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, promoting contraband first degree, drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine).
