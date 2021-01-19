S7HD enters next phase of COVID-19 vaccination program

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is now entering Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule, opening vaccines to a wider group of individuals living within the S7 region.
S7HD covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination program includes people 65-years of age and older along with essential workers.
Examples of essential workers include the following:
· First responders (Firefighters, Police, EMS, etc.)
· Teachers (including support staff and daycare)
· Food & Agriculture
· Public transit workers
· Grocery store employees
· Transportation & logistics
· Utilities (energy, IT & communication, water, wastewater, etc.)
COVID-19 vaccines are still in very limited supplies.
As they are notified of how many vaccines will be delivered to them each week, S7HD will call and schedule appointments for vaccination clinics throughout our seven counties.
Appointments will be scheduled utilizing the information submitted to the vaccine registry.
Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is inviting anyone in the S7 counties who is interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to add their name to the health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
A link to the online contact list has been posted here.
“It’s important to note that this is not a reservation form, a vaccination appointment, or a ‘wait list’,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing program. “It is simply a way for us to maintain a list of contacts so we can keep people notified of the different vaccination phases as we move through them. We will also continue to update vaccination opportunities on our social media channels like Facebook and Twitter in addition to our print, radio, and TV news outlets in the region.”
For questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.