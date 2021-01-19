Police: McDonald’s employee shot by DoorDash delivery driver in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting was reported early Monday morning.
First responders were called to a McDonald’s on Winchester near Riverdale Road. A manager told police that an employee had been shot.
The employee was shot in the hand and abdomen area. He told MPD he was shot while taking a DoorDash delivery driver his order.
Police said when the employee handed the driver his order, the driver shot him.
The victim told police the DoorDash driver was occupying a red Nissan when he fled the scene.
The employee was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
A spokesperson with DoorDash sent us the statement below:
“The safety of our community is paramount, and such reprehensible behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform. The Dasher involved has been permanently removed from our platform for violating our zero-tolerance policy. We are reaching out to our restaurant partner to offer support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
