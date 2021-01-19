Pies in the face, ice buckets part of 4 hour fundraising event for Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice buckets and pies in the face are all part of a four-hour long fundraising event to help the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
The fundraiser will be held live on the shelter’s Facebook page on Tuesday, January 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
One of the hosts of the event is Kris Rotonda, founder of the non-profit Jordan’s Way.
Rotonda is known on social media and through his YouTube channel to help to raise funds for animal shelters across the nation.
He is currently on a mission to hold fundraisers at shelters in all 50 states.
Tuesday’s fundraiser will be Rotonda’s first stop in Missouri.
The goal is to raise $10,000 for daily operations at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
Rotonda said his goal is to raise $21,000 to beat an event held in West Virginia.
Usually this time of year, the shelter in Cape Girardeau holds its annual comedy show fundraiser, but due to COVID-19 concerns, this event was called off.
Now with the help of Rotonda and challenges that will take place during Tuesday’s Facebook live event, the shelter hopes their fundraising efforts will get a much needed boost.
The shelter said viewers can expect ice bucket, pies in the face of community members and other challenges when levels of donation goals are met.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, a City Council Member and Mississippi Mutts will be participating in the event.
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri President Charlotte Craig is also participating with a hair challenge.
Craig said in a Facebook video on the shelter’s page that she will dye her hair blue or purple if a $3,000 goal is met. If a $6,000 donation mark is met she will dye her hair two colors.
Craig has grey hair, but if the fundraising goals are met on Tuesday night, she will reveal her new hair color or colors on Facebook on Saturday.
According to the shelter 80 percent of their income comes from fundraisers held each year.
