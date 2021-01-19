89 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19.
This brings the total number of cases to 2,791.
The health department said 63 of the positive cases were at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.
The newly reported cases include:
- Females - two under 6, two under 17, four in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in her 50s, one in her 60s, four in their 70s and one in her 80s
- Males - one under 18, one in his 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in his 50s, one in his 80s
A summary of the 2,791 confirmed cases include:
- Active cases - 320
- Released from isolation - 2,419
- Deaths - 52
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.