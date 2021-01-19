4,318 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,318 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday, January 19.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,076,532 cases, including 18,291 deaths.
A total of 14,898,528 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 12-18 was 6.9 percent.
IDPH said as of Monday night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950.
IDPH reported a total of 508,732 vaccines have been administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities.
On Monday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.
