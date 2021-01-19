More COVID-19 mitigations loosened in southern Ill. as region reenters Phase 4

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Health loosened more COVID-19 mitigations for southern Illinois as the region reentered Phase of the Restore Illinois Plan.
IDPH reported the region’s test positivity rate continued to decline.
According to IDPH, this means:
Gatherings
All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit, subject to change based on latest data and guidance.
Travel
Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance.
Health care
All health care providers are open.
Education and child care
P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance.
Outdoor recreation
All outdoor recreation allowed, with limited group sizes of up to 50 with social distancing.
Indoor recreation
Indoor facilities should operate with fewer than 50 customers or 50 percent of facility capacity.
Businesses:
- Manufacturing - all manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
- “Non-essential” businesses - all employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
- Bars and restaurants - open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Personal care services and health clubs - all barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Entertainment - cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Retail - open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
