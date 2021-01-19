Marion Tower Square Plaza to receive much-needed renovation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion is looking to make improvements to Downtown, but that all started with a study on vehicle traffic and foot traffic.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher said renovations to Tower Square Plaza should bring new life to downtown.
But construction won’t begin for a few months.
“By mid summer the construction on the fountain, and the removal of some of the existing flower boxes that are there will start and hopefully it will be ice skating by Christmas,” explained Absher.
As many people know, parking around the square can be a hassle.
Absher said within three blocks of the plaza, the city owns 710 free parking spaces. But to get to those spots, you have to walk through alley ways.
“The alley ways have not kept up, they are not well lit, they are not attractive, to some people they don’t feel safe,” said Absher.
So Absher said that is part of the project.
“We will be treating the alleyways, each one is going to be different. Two main things, we’re going to light ‘em up, three main things, we’re going to light them up, were going to put murals on every one of them and we’ve got a program called asphalt art,” said Absher.
So how will the city of Marion pay for this? Absher said this is how.
“We’ll be applying for two successive annual grants for that, that will pay for a lot of these streetscape features and a lot of the safety stuff,” said Absher. “This interior Park is not covered by that that’s coming from local funding, and that is paid for through our sales tax.”
Absher said the renovations are needed.
“Just to make it that much more interesting and viable for the next 50 years, it hasn’t really, this this stuff hasn’t been really renewed in 50 years,” he said.
