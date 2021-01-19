Less winter weather helps City of Cape Girardeau save money

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is saving money thanks to the lack of frozen precipitation by Mother Nature.
Crews are usually out full force this time of year clearing the roads and putting salt down on top of pavement after a winter event.
This has been minimal at best of the past couple years as they see less precipitation coming down to deal with, therefore, saving money to go into their general fund which helps other areas of the city.
“That does help offset other expenses in the general fund which affects not only public works but parks, police, and city hall. Some of those budgets,” Public Works Director Stan Polivick said. “If we don’t use the money that was allocated for salt, then that makes it available for other purposes.”
Polivick said last year they saved $50,000 by not using all the salt they bought.
He said if winter continues to not produce winter weather on the roads, they will be able to keep the salt they have and save even more money for next year’s budget.
