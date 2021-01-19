Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one teen, four in their twenties, two in in their thirties, two in their sixties, and one in her seventies
• Male – five teens, four in their twenties, and two in their fifties.
There are 274 active cases.
To date, there have been 4,239 cases in the county, including 64 related deaths.
Fifty-five individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 3,901 individuals.
