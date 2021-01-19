4 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in rural Franklin Co.

Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | January 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 5:43 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Monday, January 18 about a half-mile south of Illinois Route 149.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 16 year old came over a hill in the oncoming lane and hit a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Holly Filkins head-on.

They say both drivers had to be moved by West Frankfort and Benton fire fighters.

The 16-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were airlifted from the scene with major injuries.

Filkins and her 3-year-old passenger were also airlifted with major injuries.

In a release, Sheriff David Bartoni said citations are pending upon the completion of the investigation.

