COVID-19 positivity rate in Ky. 11.55%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19.
On Tuesday, Governor Beshear announced Kentucky hospitals would receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to “help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals.”
He said the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services was approved on Jan. 14 by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a new payment initiative
Pending Kentucky General Assembly legislative approval and federal approval of detailed plans, payments could begin in March.
In order to receive the payments, hospitals will have to abide by higher quality standards that will be developed with CFHS and the Kentucky Hospital Association.
Governor Beshear said more than 83,000 doses were administered from Jan. 10-16, about 16,000 more than were administered the week before.
Of the doses administered, 209,736 were first doses and 11,704 were booster doses.
He said the state expects to receive 56,175 new doses next week.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,250 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths, as of Tuesday, January 19.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 330,907.
The health department also reported a total of 41,009 recoveries and 3,194 deaths.
A total of 1,633 people were currently hospitalized in Kentucky. Of those, 442 were in the ICU and 208 were on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 11.55 percent.
Currently, a total of 3,798,678 tests for the virus have been conducted in Kentucky.
