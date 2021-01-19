First Alert: Temps fall into the 20s overnight

(KFVS) - Cloudy skies this evening will give way to clearing skies later tonight.
This will allow for cooler temperatures as we wake up tomorrow morning.
Lows by morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday we will see increasing clouds again across the Heartland.
We will remain dry through the daylight hours. Highs will reach the middle 40s.
A few showers will move across our southern counties Wednesday night.
As of right now the rainfall appears to be light so no major impact will occur.
Temperatures will be well above freezing as well.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.