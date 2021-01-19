Egyptian Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Females - two in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s
- Males - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Gallatin County
- Females - one in their 60s
- Males - one in their 60s
White County
- Females - one in their teens and one in their 60s
- Males - one in their teens, one in their 30s, one demographics unknown (case status in progress)
A summary of the total cases, as of Tuesday, includes:
Saline County
- Total cases - 2,180
- Total deaths - 38
Gallatin County
- Total cases - 430
- Total deaths - 3
White County
- Total cases - 1,436
- Total deaths - 23
