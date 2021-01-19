Egyptian Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19. (Source: WBRC)
By Amber Ruch | January 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 5:17 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Females - two in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s
  • Males - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

Gallatin County

  • Females - one in their 60s
  • Males - one in their 60s

White County

  • Females - one in their teens and one in their 60s
  • Males - one in their teens, one in their 30s, one demographics unknown (case status in progress)

A summary of the total cases, as of Tuesday, includes:

Saline County

  • Total cases - 2,180
  • Total deaths - 38

Gallatin County

  • Total cases - 430
  • Total deaths - 3

White County

  • Total cases - 1,436
  • Total deaths - 23

