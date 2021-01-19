Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dexter, Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, January 18.
The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 94 west and Robertson Road at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Beau Maness, 22 of Murray, told officers that he was driving northbound on Robertson Rd. and went through the intersection of Rte. 94 when an eastbound vehicle hit his vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle traveling eastbound on Rte. 94, 73-year-old Patricia Lassiter, told officers that a vehicle traveling on Robertson Rd. pulled out and hit their vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle Patricia Lassiter was riding with, 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter, Ky., was killed in the crash.
Patricia Lassiter, a juvenile passenger of Lassiter’s and Maness were transported to area hospitals for treatment of possible injuries.
The Murray Fire Department, the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Emergency Management, Kentucky State Highway Department and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office assisted the Murray Police Department at the scene.
