Driver dies following fiery crash in Butler County, Mo.

The crash happened on U.S. 160, approximately one mile east of Fairdealing. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | January 19, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 6:36 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff driver died after his SUV crashed and caught on fire in Butler County on Tuesday, January 19.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 1 a.m. on U.S. 160, approximately one mile east of Fairdealing.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Aaron N. Gawthrop, 21, was driving a Chevrolet trailblazer when it went off the roadway, hit two trees and caught fire.

Gawthrop was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and died shortly after 2 a.m.

MSHP said Gawthrop’s family has been notified of his death.

