Driver dies following fiery crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff driver died after his SUV crashed and caught on fire in Butler County on Tuesday, January 19.
Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 1 a.m. on U.S. 160, approximately one mile east of Fairdealing.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Aaron N. Gawthrop, 21, was driving a Chevrolet trailblazer when it went off the roadway, hit two trees and caught fire.
Gawthrop was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and died shortly after 2 a.m.
MSHP said Gawthrop’s family has been notified of his death.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.