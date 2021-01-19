Church organization helps give out food to children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A USDA Food Distribution event was held at Arena park today where scores of vehicles lined the street.
Bethel Assembly of God Church members and volunteers helped deliver more than hundreds of meals to children in the area at the event.
USDA Food Program Leader Lanley Scroggins said it’s important to help these children have food on the table to eat.
“It gives the kids stability and so that’s what we want to do is show them the love of Christ while we smile at them, wave at them through the window and giving them some food to either be able to help with what they already have or be the meal that they might of not had in the first place,” Lanley said.
She said it’s especially important to keep on helping those that are food insecure after the giving holidays are done as well.
“The need is still there so we’re going to do everything we can to help that need,” Scroggins said. “Since we are partnered with USDA, we’re going to continue doing that and continue helping the community as long as we can.”
The free food for kids event will run every Monday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the 4H Barn at Arena park through May 24th. This helps kids ages 18 and under with seven snacks, seven suppers and a gallon of milk per child.
