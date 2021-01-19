Calm Weather Today

A few more clouds will be across the sky this morning. Most areas will see temperatures in the 30s while a few upper 20s could appear near Mount Vernon, IL and a few low 40s near Union City, TN. If you are in areas located near Mount Vernon, IL a few snow flurries may be seen early this morning. Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low to upper 40s by the afternoon.
Tonight, clouds clear out and subfreezing temperatures move in by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some high upper-level cirrus clouds over the Heartland. A mild warming trend will put temperatures in the upper 40s. Thicker clouds move in Wednesday night and a round of light rain looks to move into the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee heading into Thursday.
Our extended outlook into the weekend and early next week brings very heavy rain and even a thunderstorm possible across the Heartland.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.