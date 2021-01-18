4 Zoom tributes held for Dr. King by Cape Girardeau Committee

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration has invited people from around the world to a series of celebrations via Zoom.
The first was the 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Extravaganza that was held on January 14.
Sunday marks the second of the four with the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service where it focuses on his ministry work, along with giving out a Dr. Martin Luther King service award.
Founder of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Citywide Celebration Committee Debra Mitchell-Braxton said it’s very important to honor Dr. King.
“He started the fight along with many other Americans and it’s our obligations, our job, and out duty to continue the legacy to improve the inequalities of America,” Mitchell-Braxton said.
She also said it is important we recognize and serve on the National Day of Service.
“As part of Dr. King’s holiday, 1994 Congress legislated it a National Day of Service,” Mitchell-Braxton said. “That day means to take time to break down barriers and do something for someone else that you normally wouldn’t do. Our whole purpose in life is service to others.”
As part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive, they are collecting canned goods, non-perishable items, toiletries, blankets, scarfs, hats and gloves.
Those can be dropped off at the Osage Community Center tomorrow, January 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The other two events, via Zoom, are the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast on Monday, January 18 at 9 a.m.
The meeting ID is 829 6531 8699:
Passcode is 006709.
Later that day at 1 p.m., there will be the 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Humanitarian Benefit.
The meeting ID is 886 5163 8753:
Passcode is 284166.
Call in for both is 312 626 6799.
Dr. King was born Michael Luther King in Atlanta on January 15, 1929.
He was renamed Martin when he was about six years old.
He was a prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement who was known for his of nonviolence and civil disobedience.
Dr. King led a civil rights movement by mobilizing the black community during a 382-day boycott of Montgomery City bus lines.
He later delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech during a march in Washington, D.C.
On April 4, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis.
