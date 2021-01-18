Soup kitchen opens in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Ministry has opened a soup kitchen in Sikeston.
The goal is to offer people in the community, a free meal during the pandemic.
“Our mission is changing lives by a helping hand and that’s the way we feel we are helping everyone,” said Louise White.
White is the Pastor at New Hope Ministries who says even in these trying times, she wants to make sure everyone has food to eat.
“We are targeting the homeless, the elderly, disabled. There maybe someone in the community who maybe had a fire or disaster that is not able to cook. Their electricity may be off.,” said White.
At New Hope Ministries in Sikeston, Monday was the first day the Soup Kitchen was open.
They served mashed potatoes, corn, a rib sandwich and delicious treats to those in need of a hot meal.
“I could be the one that’s standing in line at the soup kitchen. I could be the one that needs to feed my children. But the Lord has blessed me, and we just want to bless somebody else,” said White.
With a meal plan already in place to feed the kids, she felt it was time to dig a little deeper.
“We want to meet the total man. We are feeding their kids but maybe sometimes the parent, somebody really in need of a meal,” she said.
Those in need can now arrive at the ministry and take-home free meals for the families.
“At nighttime, I can sleep knowing that I helped somebody who maybe was hungry or just needed a burden lifted off of them. Knowing that I fed their children, or I fed their parent. You can’t replace that. You know,” said White.
The soup kitchen will be open Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. handing out free meals to the public.
