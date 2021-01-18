Mostly Cloudy Monday

Clouds will still be over the Heartland with some areas clearing near sunrise. This will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s with sunshine to start off the day. Another upper level disturbance will quickly increase cloud cover again heading into the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a few sprinkles/isolated shower later today into this evening mainly for southern Illinois and northern areas in southeast Missouri. High temperatures today will be in the low 40s north to low 50s south.